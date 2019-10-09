news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - The Taxpayers Union (TU) has condemned the attack on the huge crowds of demonstrating law students, associates and sympathisers, on Monday in Accra.



The union regretted the brute force approach to dispersing a huge crowd of law students, associates and sympathisers who were exercising a democratic and constitutional right during an "unarmed" peace march.

The students were embarking on a peaceful march to present a petition to the president for a presidential intervention in the recent mass failure of continuing students and students who sat the law school entrance exams.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said having sighted the video footages that went viral on social media and listened to the news, it appeared the police were unprovoked and the demonstrators did not pose any imminent threat to both the public and property, hence there could be no justification for the kind of force the Ghana Police employed on the day to disperse the demonstrators.

It said the unfortunate attack on innocent students and citizens came at a time when Ghana chalked significant heights in its democratic journey and won the admiration of the international community.

It said “the Union vehemently condemns the act and called on moral society to do same even as we encourage the rightful authorities to further investigate the unfortunate incident and allay the fear of the public by reassuring them of the respect of their fundamental rights.”

The TU is an incorporated association of and open to all taxpayers and citizens of Ghana.

It is a socio-political non-partisan pressure group that seeks to play a watchdog role by holding all elected governments accountable and protecting the public purse

GNA