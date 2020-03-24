news, story, article

Accra, March 24, GNA - Unilever Ghana has made donations to some frontline health facilities in the country to boost their capacity to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary institutions include the Nogughi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Tema General Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

A statement from Unilever Ghana, signed by Mr Henry Herbert Malm, Head of Communications and Sustainability, Ghana and copied the Ghana News Agency said the collaboration was supported by Unilever Ghana’s Lifebuoy soap brand, which advocates proper hand washing with an anti-germ soap under running water.

The statement said the Company would continue to stand with Ghanaians to fight against the spread of the Coronavirus disease by assisting with educational drives, sharing of expertise and donation of products to health centres, when necessary.

It said the company had started to collaborate with some media houses on sharing of educational materials on practices to help people stay safe and there have been educational campaigns at some churches and lorry stations where hand washing stations are set up to encourage proper handwashing habits as well.



Unilever Ghana has also committed support for the frontline staff in the fight by donating some boxes of Lifebuoy soap for their use, it said.

“Unilever Ghana implores the good people of Ghana to endeavour to adhere to the safety and health protocols outlined and announced by the government, and to commit, at a personal level, to keep safe always.”

Unilever Ghana was established in 1992 through the merger of UAC Ghana and Lever Brothers and listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

