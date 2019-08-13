news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA - The Ghana Battalion (GHANBATT) 86, serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), has commemorated 60 years of Females in the Ghana Armed Forces with an all-female drill display and women's forum held at the battalion’s headquarters in Al-Qawzah, South Lebanon.

The short but spectacular drill display was among other activities that included Women's Combat Walk, Cultural Display/Exhibition, African Variety Night, Religious Service and Women's Forum, involving Women Peacekeepers from other contingents in the mission.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Nathanael Asamoah, Public Information Officer, UNIFIL GHANBATT 86.

The statement said, Chief of Mission Support, Madam Nicoleta Verestiuc, who was the Guest of Honour, applauded the professionalism of the females in the Ghana battalion and the Ghana Armed Forces.

She commended Ghana for bridging the gap between men and women, especially in the military and also recognizing the roles and contributions of women to peace, security and development in Ghana and beyond.

She emphasized that the Ghana Armed Forces, being the highest contributor of female troops to the UNIFIL, has made remarkable contributions to the peacekeeping process through gender advocacy and training, as well as civil-military cooperation, which had been inspirational to young girls both in Lebanon and Ghana.

The Commanding Officer of the battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Abass Atuluk extended his special acknowledgement to the females under his command and all females of the Ghana Armed Forces for the significant roles they had play and the numerous successes chalked, despite various societal and cultural hurdles.

He also conveyed to the ladies, the felicitations in a lettered message of the Chief of Defence on the occasion of the anniversary.

The Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL, Major General Stefano Del Col witnessed the event as part of his maiden working visit to GHANBATT 86 since it took over a month ago.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Sector West Commander, Colonel Ian Bryne.

The event was also attended by staff officers and female troops of sister battalions of UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

GNA