news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 08, GNA - The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, on Monday began a three-day Data Management training for officers of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in the Savannah, North East and Northern regions.

They are being trained on the use of the DOVVSU Online Data Management System (DODMAS) Tool and to upgrade their skills in the collection and recording of data on sexual and gender-based violence in their areas of operations.

The DODMAS Tool is a data collection system, sponsored by the UNFPA, to assist the Unit in the collection, transmission and analysis of data across the country.

Mr Mammah Tenii, the Head of UNFPA Decentralized Office in the Northern Region, told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the workshop that the Tool was to complement the manual system of data collection, which undergoes periodic upgrade based on the responses and feedbacks from users.

He said the system had recently been upgraded and, therefore, the need to train the officers on the new features.

Mr Senanu Agboza, a Consultant and Lead Facilitator, outlined the features of the Tool which include fastness in data entry and submission, working both online and offline, and user friendly with no technical knowledge required.

He said the system was also a closed and secured one incorporated with a data analysis software for easy accessibility and analysis by officials at the district, regional and national levels.

Mr Agboza said the training would introduce participants to the use of Microsoft spreadsheet and charts to input data, and to Power Business Intelligence (Power BI) software, where data collected could be imported and analysed based on the different offences recorded.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Timothy Yoosa Bonga, the Northern Regional Police Commander, commended the UNFPA for complementing the efforts of the Police Service by organising the training.

He urged participants to actively participate in it to ensure effective service delivery and public accountability.

GNA