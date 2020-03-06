news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Ho, March 06, GNA – Mr. Felix Chaahaah, Chief Director, Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), has charged sub-implementation partners of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to endeavour to carry out their activities in a timely manner.

He said their delay in execution programmes and activities was a major reason the Organization was finding it difficult to achieve desired results.





Mr. Chaahaah was speaking at a UNFPA one-day inception meeting with sub-implementation partners and other stakeholders in the Volta/Oti regions, dubbed; "achieving the sustainable development goals through improved access to reproductive health and rights."

He said it was important partners took project and programme timelines seriously and worked within schedule to meet all set targets.

Mr Chaahah said procurement of project items for instance was time consuming and urged the partners to start the processes early and ensured that the items passed through stores and followed the Public Procurement Art.

Mr. Vitus Atanga, Programme Assistant for Population Health, UNFPA, called on sub-implementation partners to put in their best in implementing their activities and also collaborate with the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chiefs Executives (MMDCEs) so that they could deliver effectively on their core mandate.

He said UNFPA remained committed to zero maternal mortality, reducing teenage pregnancy in communities as well as ensuring that pregnant teenagers had opportunity to continue their education.

Mr Atanga advised the partners to cultivate the habit of record keeping to help in decision making and execution of subsequent activities.

Mr Prosper Afenyo, Volta Regional Budget Analyst, called on traditional authorities to put stringent measures in place to ensure that teenage pregnancy and defilement cases were reduced to the barest minimum.

He said it was important for peer educators to be financially resourced to enable them execute their activities successfully as they were the agent of change.

Mrs. Brown Mercy Wilson, Volta and Oti Regional Coordinator, Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) said the Unit was ready to help traditional rulers to fight teenage pregnancy and defilement.

She appealed to UNFPA to support DOVVSU with a vehicle to enhance their work.

GNA