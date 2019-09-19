news, story, article

Ho, Sept. 19, GNA - Mr Daniel Glikpo, Ketu South Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the citizenry to keep their leaders in check.

He said failure on the part of citizens to keep tabs on their leaders bred corruption within the corridors of power.

"Power Corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Citizens must therefore ensure that the people they put in power are accountable to society at all times to curb the tendency of they becoming corrupt," the Director stated.

Mr Glikpo was speaking to members of the Agbozume Community in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, during a durbar on public accountability and environmental governance organized by the NCCE as part of the Accountability Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) with funding by the European Union.

Mr Benjamin-Bert Yakah, Ketu South Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), sensitized the community on the Whistle Blowers Act.

He encouraged them to readily report corrupt practices to the appropriate agencies including the Police, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Office of the Special Prosecutor among others, and assured them of their protection under the Act.

Mr Paul Tagbo, Ketu South Municipal Environmental Health Officer, educated the people on environmental cleanliness, and called on them to uphold sanitary practices including proper burial of the dead.

The durbar was attended by chiefs, opinion leaders, and students from the community.

