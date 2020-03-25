news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo/Charles Epiphany Ativor, GNA

Aflao (VR), March 25, GNA - The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has increased surveillance at unapproved routes along the Ghana-Togo border in the Ketu South Municipality.

This follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's order for the country's borders to be closed in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that wire mesh separating the two countries from Pillar four to Pillar 16 (Beat 0 to beat 13) were closed on Monday.

Port Health offices on some of the stretches were also closed.

The GNA also observed that security personnel, especially Immigration Officers were patrolling the stretch aside those stationed at check points at the beats, used daily by travellers to and from Togo.

Security personnel at both Ghana and Togo sides of the routes were resolute, turning travellers away from crossing to either side.

Mr Johnson Appiah Benefo, Border Patrol Commander, Aflao GIS said that security was beefed up at the 21 unapproved routes designated as ‘beats’, ‘pillars’, cemetery and the beach.

He said the heightened security at the unapproved routes was to monitor movement at the routes and ensure strict enforcement of the President’s directives.

"I've to urgently send a court document to my lawyer in Togo, but I'm now stranded, I don't know how this document will get to my lawyer, I plead with the securities, but they're not willing to help me" Emmanuel Apedo told the GNA.

An Immigration Officer at one of the routes who spoke to GNA on condition of anonymity said, "in times like this, it's difficult to help people cross, you can see for yourself how the Togolese security aren't willing to listen to them, we can't equally offer any help so they should go back home."

However, some locals told GNA a few travellers were allowed to cross at Zukope, Aveyiborme, Akporkploe Fihokope and Apedido at dawn after allegedly giving money to security officials, which they denied.



"Yes it's true, they've collected money from some travelers, we brought here this dawn around 0500 hours, but they're no more allowing them to cross because they know it's daytime, come here at night or early tomorrow and see for yourself," a commercial motorcycle rider said.

Meanwhile, the Aflao main border and beat nine border are all closed to traffic with less economic activities.



Ghana is the second country in the West African sub region to close her borders to passengers over the Coronavirus scare a few days after neighbouring Togo.

GNA