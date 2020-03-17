news, story, article

Accra, March 17, GNA - The Global Compact Network Ghana on Tuesday a training for its local network members in Accra on Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) to address Gender analysis principles and Gender equality at workplaces in Africa.



WEPs are a set of Principles offering guidance to businesses on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, WEPs are informed by international labour and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and responsibility for, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Mr Tolu Kweku Lacroix, the Programme Coordinator, UN Global Compact Ghana said WEPs were the primary vehicles for corporate delivery on gender equality dimensions of the 2030 agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He said the involvement of businesses in the areas would help them to become better and sustainable companies, which would have a positive impact on society, the environment, and the economy.

“That is why we are offering the capacity building for our members to introduce them to the analysis with women support empowerment and enhancement’’ he said.

Reverend Aku Shika of Women and Network Development Foundation said the Global Compact Network initiatives on the Sustainable Development Goals ((SDG) would have a positive impact on women at workplaces to enjoy equal opportunities and roles as men.

She said the SDG Actions, provided a unique chance for all sectors to rally around a common global agenda – one that unites us to take responsibility to improve people’s lives and save our planet.

“For this reason, the United Nations Global Compact is introducing the SDG Action Manager to provide all types of businesses with an opportunity to learn about, manage, and improve their sustainability performance, “she said.

Rev Shika said the SDG Action Manager was a web-based impact management solution to enable design to businesses to take action on the Sustainable Development Goals through 2030.

“The SDG Action Manager brings together B Lab’s B Impact Assessment, the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, and the Sustainable Development Goals, to enable meaningful business action through dynamic self-assessment, benchmarking, and improvement,” she noted.

Rev Shika said it was informed by the work and feedback of a range of stakeholders, including; experts in corporate sustainability, civil society, UN, and academia.

It is inspired by the Certified B Corp community and participating companies of the UN Global Compact.

GNA