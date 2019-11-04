news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - The UN Global Compact Network Ghana has organised a training for Ghanaian companies to assist them in maintaining an edge in non-financial reporting.

Mr Tolu Kweku Lacroix, the Programme Coordinator, UN Global Compact Ghana, underscored the importance of non-financial reporting in the world of business, adding that stakeholder and Investors, were now considering sustainability and corporate responsibility as critical necessity to ensuring stable, profitable, and transparent companies.

Participants engaged with their peers on best practices and approach for writing and developing a Communication of Progress Report (COP) and a Communication of Engagement Report (COE) for non-business members.

Mr Lacroix explained that COP was the basic reporting standard of the UN Global Compact based on a set of 10 principles in the areas of Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-Corruption.

"The reports are the organization's medium to communicate with their stakeholders on how they abide by those principles through their policies, operations and other forms of engagement,” he added.

He said in addition to the principles are the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which companies were encouraged to aligned with and cover all ten principles.

Mr Lacroix said the training would help companies that were aspiring to be transparent in their reporting and non-financial reporting to do it effectively.

He said with the establishment of the African free trade, the training would afford Ghanaian companies the opportunity to expand to Africa countries and be competitive.

Some of the companies and organizations that participated in the training were the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Action of Africa Women Foundation, Apostle Padi Ologo Traditional Birth Centre, and the Reproductive Advocate Health Education-Ghana, among others.

The UN Global Compact is an initiative by the United Nations that seeks to mobilize the private sector to advance the ten Principles on Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-Corruption to make the world a better place.

GNA