By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Nov. 1, GNA - The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has inducted 181 additional medical staff to help scale up its operations to deliver quality healthcare in the country.

Dr Darius Osei, the Chief Executive Officer of the UGMC, speaking at the event, said the total medical staff is supposed to be 270 while the entire total staff strength of the Centre should be 400, comprising 142 administrative and supporting staff.

He said the additional staff became necessary due to the opening of new services at the Centre.

The services, he said, include; General Surgery, Cardiology, Urology, Emergency Medicine, Diagnostics, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, among others to the citizenry.

Dr Osei said the Phase II of the project has commenced in earnest and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2020 as scheduled.

He said the Phase II gives the facility technical support for the maintenance of machines adding that, the needed arrangements and agreements have been done to ensure this was successful.

He said the Centre was almost through with the finalisation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Ghana College of Health Sciences to ensure that highly skilled professionals working in the various schools of college would add their expertise to the range of services to be provided at UGMC.

He said the hospital is open but limited in some aspects as the staff are undergoing orientation to get accustomed to the ultramodern facility as well as know-how to handle some of the delicate machines.

“The whole of November would be for induction which would train the newly recruited staff about patient experience, the road map, the paperless environment and how things are done,” he said.

Dr Osei said the Centre would begin full operations by January 2020 and would have three functional areas namely Health Delivery, Training and Research.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, said people would rely on the Centre for all their medical needs and urged the staff to exhibit good character and attitudes in dealing with clients.

He advised them to ensure time management and continuous quality healthcare delivery to change the mind-set of the public.

“You must be extremely selfless, smile in rendering services to patients and do things out of the norm to enable the Centre function more than expected,” he said.

Mrs Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt, the Director of Pharmaceutical Services of the Ministry of Health, urged the staff to play their role and be professional no matter the circumstance they find themselves.

The hospital, said to be the first of its kind in West Africa, is a 650-bed facility built at a cost of $217 million raised through loans from Israel.

The construction of the UGMC, a turnkey project being operationalized in phases, commenced in 2013 and partial operations began in July 2013.

