news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R) Feb. 18, GNA - The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Chapter of the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has been inaugurated with the call on members to be critical thinkers, creative, collaborative, communicate fairly and celebrate their successes to move the University forward.



Mrs. Christie Okac-Anti, Former Deputy Registrar, Academic Affairs of UEW, who was the guest speaker at the event held at the North Campus of University in Winneba made the call in a presentation she delivered.

The ceremony was on the theme “UEW in the 21st Century: The role of Senior Staff in moving the University forward”.

The UEW chapter has six interim Executives, headed by Mr. Isaac Donkoh of UEW Library.

Mr. Paul Osei-Barima, Registrar of UEW handed over the logo of the chapter to Mr. Mark Claude Asangba, National Chairman of the Association who graced the occasion and he also handed it to the chapter Chairman.

Mrs. Okac-Anti, said Universities in the 21st century were customer-focused, research inclined, with competitive students profiles, competitive students numbers and students getting younger.

She noted that students were now requiring entrepreneurial skills, stakeholder interest becoming increasingly high and government funding dwindling at an alarming rate.

The role of Senior Staff Member is therefore critical as they were expected to rely on a wide range of knowledge in the execution of duties and in order to succeed in their careers, there was the need for them to periodically up-date their competences.

Mr. Claude Asangba, the National Chairman, congratulated them for their bold decision to be part of the Association to affirm their commitment to the struggle that led to the breakaway from the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG).

“We as leaders must remember that, we have no reason to fail our members and, in this regard, we must be guided by the principles of probity and accountability, have patience to listen to the challenges faced by our members at their various work places and to put in place prudent strategies to address them”.

He urged them to foster good working relations with their management to be able to solve problems amicably.

Mr. Donkoh, Ag. Chairman, UEW branch of the Association thanked the Management led by Rev. Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni V.C of the University for the Numerous Support, particularly in resolving the entire crisis that confronted the Association.

On behalf of the entire membership of the Association, he assured would continue to work harder to move the university.

He encouraged the members to support the vision of the Management in transforming the image of the University, and in respect of that “we must be punctual to work, show maximum respect to our heads and subordinates and we should be truthful in all our endeavors”.

Rev. Fr, Prof. Afful-Broni who chaired the event, urged Vice Chancellors, Deans and all Staff be business minded and creative in the running of the universities.

He commended them for their contributions that brought the university that far and assured that management would continue to give its best to support them to collectively forge the University’s development forward.

The Occasion was graced by Prof. Andy Ofori-Birikorang, UEW Pro-V.C, Deans, Lectures, Heads of Department and also representatives from other University Charters of the Union.

GNA