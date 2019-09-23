news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bolgatanga, Sept. 23, GNA - The Upper East Regional Executive Council of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has supported the National Executive Council’s decision to embark on a nationwide strike action if government does not respond to its demands.

This was in a statement signed and read by Madam Martina Ami Awini, the Upper East Regional Secretary of REC, on behalf of CLOGSAG members at a News conference in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.

Madam Awini said REC expanded a lot of financial resources, time and energy to sensitise and educate its members across the region in preparations towards the implementation of the Three-Tier pension scheme and it would not be justified to go back to them with another excuse of “inefficiency of the Social Security National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Ghana Trade Union Congress (GTUC)”.

She said Council observed that the Hedge Pension Trust had a superior pension investment portfolio and wanted its members to retire on Hedge and not SSNIT.

“We are aware that the Hedge Pension Trust has already issued out letters to some of our members who would be retiring in 2020 and this is to adequately prepare them for retirement and in anticipation of the full implementation of the Three-Tier pension scheme”.

Madam Awini lamented that it would bring about psychological, emotional and financial stress to those members if full implementation was further extended, for any reason.

It said the Council urged them to ensure adequate and smooth retirement for its members.

The Secretary commended NEC for its quality leadership and said they were aware of the national executives’ move to develop schemes that would benefit members even after retirement, among other things, to improve on their livelihood.

She urged members to unite for their rightful place, as it was time to fully implement the Three-Tier pension scheme.

GNA