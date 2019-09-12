news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA



Bibiani (WN) Sept 12, GNA - Martin Kumah, a 24 year old level 300 student of the University of Development Studies (UDS), WA Campus, Department of Environment, met his untimely death in a fatal motor accident in Bibiani in the Western North Region.

Three others who survived the accident but in a critical condition are receiving treatment at the Bibiani government hospital.

The Bibiani-Anhwaiso-Bekwai Municipal Police Commander Supt. Christopher Owusu Mpiani who confirmed the accident to the GNA said it occurred at Gyedi, a suburb of Bibiani in the afternoon of September 10.

He explained that, a Kia truck with registration number WR 394-Y carrying scraps from Bibiani heading towards Kumasi on top speed, run into the deceased who was riding a motorcycle and three other pedestrians, killing Kumah instantly.

Mr. Ibrahim Abukari, an uncle of the deceased said the deceased had planned to leave for school on the September 11, after the long vacation but met his untimely death.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Bibiani government hospital morgue for autopsy.

Kwabena Bio, a 44 year old driver’s mate, whose reckless driving resulted in the fatal accident is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations by the police indicate that Bio was driving under the influence of alcohol, hence, the accident.

