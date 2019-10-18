news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Banda-Boase (B/R), Oct. 18, GNA – Resource Link Foundation has inaugurated two mechanized boreholes for the Banda Boase and Banda Kabrono basic schools in the Banda District of Bono Region.

The inauguration of the water facilities coincided with this year’s global hand washing day celebrations held at Banda-Boase.

Mr Christopher Dapaah, Country Director for Resource Link Foundation, an NGO dedicated to the promotion of safe water and hygiene in rural schools, urged school children to frequently wash their hands with soap to prevent infections.

He said this year’s global hand washing day celebration, which is under the theme: “clean hands for all”, was an effort to leave no one behind in the promotion of good personal health and environmental hygiene for sustainable development.

Mr Dapaah said prevention is always better than cure and urged parents and teachers to educate their children to take proper personal and environmental hygiene practices serious in their daily activities.

He also called on stakeholders in education to make the needed resources available to basic schools in rural communities since this would promote quality teaching and learning and secure a solid foundation for pupils.

Mr Dapaah later presented some hand washing bowls as well as teaching and learning materials to the Banda Kabrono Basic Schools and other selected schools in the Wenchi District.

Nana Ligbi Worrotei 11, the chief of Banda and Nana Sakyiamah Seneapem, chief of Banda Kabrono, called on other organizations to emulate Resource Link to help improve education delivery in rural communities.

