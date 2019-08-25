news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Aug. 25, GNA - Two persons have died with two others in critical condition as some youth of Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West Municipality of the Central region clashed with the Operation Vanguard team on Friday.

The clash was said to have been fuelled by the arrest of two youth in the area by the Operation Vanguard team for allegedly engaging in illegal mining, which did not go down well with the youth.

The two who are in critical conditions, are receiving treatment at the Dunkwa Government and the Effia Nkwanta Hospitals in Takoradi respectively while the two deceased were identified as Kweku Adjei and Fabio.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr. Innocent Avevor, the Divisional Commander of Police for Dunkwa who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said more than 50 officers had been deployed to the town to prevent further clashes.

He explained that on Thursday, two of the youth in the area were arrested by the Operation Vanguard team at the concessions area of the Perseus Mining Company.

This, he indicated did not go down well with some of the youth in the town and in solidarity with the arrested youth, they confronted the Operation Vanguard team on the street to demand for their release.

He said in the ensuing clash, gun shots were fired, which hit four of them and the two were later pronounced dead at the hospital and injuring two other persons

An eyewitness told the GNA that the youth who were visibly angry youth who were bent on carrying reappraisal attack gathered at the lorry station and chanted war songs whilst Operation Vanguard vehicles were also seen loaded with armed men, creating fear in the public.

ACP Avevor said the two arrested persons were handed over to the Police.

GNA