By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Koforidua, Oct. 2, GNA- The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong Boanuh has directed that two police officers cited in a video torturing a suspect be interdicted with immediate effect.

The two policemen of the Railway Police Station in Koforidua, who have been interdicted, are Sergeant Patrick Amoako and Lance Coporal Isaac Marfo.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency, Sergeant Francis Gomado, the Deputy Eastern Region Police Public Relations Officer, said the Regional Police Command is in possession of the video and has forwarded it to the police headquarters where the IGP ordered for their immediate interdiction.

He said the Regional Command had subsequently began investigations into the matter and when found culpable the two would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

A video went viral yesterday where the two police officers were seen flogging an alleged suspect with belt.

