news, story, article

By Gideon Peprah, GNA



Kuntenase (Ash), Oct. 25, GNA - Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bosomtwe, in Ashanti, together with Mr. Joseph K. Asumaning, the District Chief Executive (DCE), have pledged to fix the broken bridge at Esreso Adagya in the Bosomtwe District.

Part of the bridge spanning River Ankonim in that community, which has been broken over a year now, gets flooded anytime it rains and within a one year, seven people had been killed in separate incidents by the flash floods, as they crossed the river, after a heavy downpour.

In the first incidence, which happened on September 14, last year, all six members of one family on board a salon car, were killed when they got washed away by the swift flood waters.

The second accident occurred early this month - Monday, October 7, and involved a young man who was crossing the bridge, after a torrential rain.

The pair gave the assurance to fix the broken bridge and other roads in deplorable state, affecting commuting and other economic activities at a 'Meet the Press' program organized by the Bosomtwi District Assembly at Kuntenase, to highlight government flagship programmes and other developmental projects in the area.

It gave the opportunity to the media to take turns to ask pertinent questions bothering on the development of the district and was graced by stakeholders including the chiefs, assembly members, institutional heads and the general public.

Mr. Asumaning spoke of a number of development projects undertaken by the assembly with funding from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), District Development Fund, Internally Generated Fund (IGF), the Government of Ghana and M.P’s Common Fund, among others.

He said the list was uncountable for the projects, which had been fairly distributed to almost all towns and villages there.

They ranged from security, water, education, sanitation and hygiene to health.

Dr. Adutwum, who is also the Deputy Minister of Education, hailed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for bringing tremendous development to the area.

GNA