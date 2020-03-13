news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Baribari (UE) March 13,GNA - The Kusasi Voice Association and Feesabilillah Foundation, working to improve the livelihood conditions of the needy, has presented some relief items to two needy families at the Baribari community in the Bawku municipality.

The Bawku East and West based organisations presented relief items including; bags of maize, rice, cooking oil, ingredients, used cloths, soap and a cash of GHC 100.00 each to the families.





The two families are; Mr Halidu Ayaaba,37 years old and his wife who were both visually impaired persons with four children and Mr Awini Akolbillah, 80 years old and his wife Ayaab Asufu 62 years, with their mentally ill son Asmini Awini.

Both families could not afford a meal and potable drinking water a day and did not have cloths and decent shelter.

The two organisations took the initiative to help after a call from some concerned residents in the area who drew the attention of the organisations about the state of life of the two families.

Mr Ayaaba received the items on behalf of his family and said the support had come at a time, there was no hope of survival, “this support has brought us life and we are grateful to God and the good people who have thought of us”, he added.

Mr Ayaaba said he was a livestock farmer, but after he became blind his farming business collapsed and things had since not been the same.

He said his family had fallen apart and that two of his children had stopped school due to his inability to pay their fees and provide other needs for their education.

Mr Akolbillah, head of the other beneficiary family, said he lost two of his male children and their families who all died from various illnesses and his only surviving son was sick and in hospital.

The two families called on government, philanthropist, non-governmental organisations and individuals to come to their aid, to give them a chance to live.

Mr Rockson Abanga, the Chairman of the Kusasi Voice Association described the living state of the two families as devastating and called on kind persons to help them.

Mr Abanga said the life stories of the families were heart breaking and the Association had instituted plans to build two bedrooms each for both families to provide them with shelter since the rains would soon set in.

He called on institutions to support the Association to be able to reach out to other needy people in the Bawku area as there were more out there who needed support.

