news, story, article

By Abdulai Haruna, GNA

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA - The Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) and Newmont GoldCorp Ghana has donated an amount of GH¢ 25, 000.00 and GH¢ 20, 000.00 respectively to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The donations were to support the GJA in celebrating its 70th anniversary and its 24th awards to award journalists who have distinguished themselves and helped improve development and Democracy in the country.

Mr. John K. M. Zigah, The General Manager, Global Market for CBG who presented the CBG donation to GJA said his outfit was ready to support the Association in improving journalism practice for a strong national development.

He said the media was an important institution in Ghana's democracy, adding, "For the media to thrive, there is the need for freedom of expression, which we in CBG is one of our cardinal codes".

Mr Zigah noted that freedom was very essential in bringing people together in the country and said the theme for the 70 years celebration "Freedom, Democracy and Independence of the media in Ghana" was appropriate.

Mr. Affail Monney the President of GJA in receiving the donation from CBG encouraged journalists to specialise in certain areas of the economy.

He said specialisation would help improve the quality of information the journalist would produce for the general public.

He said there was the need for journalists to sharpen their focus in the area of banking and finance.

He called on media organisations and journalists to put more emphasis on finance and economic reporting.

The Association he said would collaborate with CBG to improve journalism practice in the country.

Mr. Agbeko Azumah, Director of Communication and External Relations of the Newmont GoldCorp Ghana presenting his donation said the purpose of the GJA awards was in line with the company's objective of supporting media development in the country.

He said they had supported the Association's awards for the past 10 years, adding, "prior to this, we have supported two regional versions of the GJA awards in the Eastern and Brong Ahafo regions”.

Mr. Agbeko said it was part of the company's sustainability value of ensuring high environmental stewardship.

He said they believed that supporting the media, Ghana would be well developed and pledged their continuous.

Mrs. Linda Asante-Agyei Vice President of GJA who received the dummy cheque on behalf of the Association thanked the Newmont for their continuous support said the media would continue to intensify their reportage on illegal mining, which was destroying the environment.

She said the Association would continue to strengthen good relationship with Newmont and requested Newmont to support the Association train the media on mining issues to sustain the reportage.

GNA