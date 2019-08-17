news, story, article

Tumu (U/W), Aug. 17, GNA – Two local Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region have expressed their opposition to the intension to establish a timber processing factory in Tumu.



The NGOs, namely; Action for Sustainable Development (ASUDEV) and Sustainable Aid Through Voluntary Establishment (SAVE-Ghana) described as appalling a document brought to their attention titled “Framework of memorandum of understanding between Bachapong and Li Songqoun Company and Sissala East Municipal Assembly, traditional authorities and other stakeholders” on the said deal.

A joint statement signed by Osman Luriwie Kanton, Executive Director, ASUDEV; and Sule Tayiru Dintie, Executive Director, SAVE-Ghana, said Bachapong and Li Songqoun Company was a “forest based company” which intends to “process round timber and modified timber of various dimensions and other finished products”.

“First of all we wish to bring to the notice of the general public and the citizens of the Sissala East Municipality that even though the said agreement did not directly mention our names as being part of the consultations, we deem it necessary to issue this disclaimer to dispel any impression that we have been part of the said consultations as non-governmental organizations”, it said.

The statement said “we are completely opposed to the setting up of this timber factory and we encourage all well-meaning citizens to condemn it and demand accountability from leaders to ensure that this company immediately ceases its intensions”.

It said the NGOs are clear in their conviction that the establishment of this factory would constitute an irreversible commitment and endorsement by the community to degrade our environment and put the livelihoods of many people at peril.

The statement said checks reveal that the company was already flouting its promise to offer employment opportunities to youth of the catchment area by already bringing several young people from other regions which were already working on the site located next to a forest reserve in Tumu.

“Every Ghanaian knows where timber abounds in this country. Any well-meaning business would not sight timber factory in a desert-prone location. This is just not right”, the statement said.

