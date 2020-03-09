news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, March 9, GNA - Kasa Initiative Ghana (KASA), a civil society organization platform in partnership with the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint advocacy efforts towards protecting natural resources in the country.

The two institutions seeks to leverage on each other’s platform to promote sustainable natural resources and environment governance through sound business practices that would reduce the negative impact of climate change on the natural resources.

Both parties would take advantage of emerging issues under climate change to develop initiatives that responds to the needs of its members as well as advocate for sustainability in the environmental sector to support businesses and communities.





The people to benefit from the partnership includes the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the natural resources environment sector within the KASA framework, private sector businesses, rural communities and the public.

Mr Charles Agboklu, the Chairman of KASA, at the signing ceremony, said this would complement government efforts at highlighting the effects of climate change in the country.

He said climate change affects business, industries, manufacturing, commerce and trade among others due to environmental consequences such as air and water pollution and plastic waste, hence the MoU to deal with the issues concerned.

The MoU would create the needed space for awareness, workshop and seminars from time to time with businesses to ensure that their activities do not have any effect on the environment, he said.

“We envisage a win, win situation as part of this arrangement where we will leverage on each other’s strength to achieve the objectives of the partnership,” he said.

Mr Agboklu said KASA would engage with the regulators to ensure that businesses complied with the rules and regulations that existed.

Nana Osei-Bonsu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PEF, commended KASA for the collaboration saying they would lean on the technical expertise of both parties to create tangible plans that would ensure the country achieves the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 13).

KASA is the lead platform for CSO’s involved in advocacy for sustainable natural resources and the environment governance and the convener of CSOs SDG 13, 15, and 16.

PEF is an apex institution that forges consensus and provides the leadership voice for advocacy for private initiatives in Ghana.

