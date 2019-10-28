news, story, article

By P.K.Yankey, GNA



Kansaworodo(W/R), October 28, GNA - Waste 360 a waste management company, in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has presented eight 240 kg litter bins available to some first and second cycle schools in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis.

The gesture which follows the EPA and Waste 360's education on waste management in the schools to inculcate sound environmental habits into school children.

The schools are the Sekondi Presbyterian Primary, the Chief Ibrahim Memorial Primary at Sekondi, Catholic Girls' Primary School at Essikado and the Nana Nketsia Primary School at Essikado.

The rest are the Bethany Methodist Basic School at Essikado, the Shama Senior High school, Diabene Senior High and the Methodist Senior High (MESEC) at Kansaworodo.

Making the donation to the schools at separate meetings on behalf of the Regional Director at the EPA, Mr.Yaw Sarfo-Afriyie, a Senior Programmes Officer at the EPA, Mr.Kwadwo Opoku-Mensah said the EPA together with Waste 360 have been working with more than 50 schools throughout the year and would continue to deepen the collaboration to groom a new generation towards environmental consciousness and appropriate behaviourial choices.

He noted with concern that the problem of dealing with segregated waste, stressed the need to invest in recycling plants to deal with waste and garbage in the system.

He lauded Waste 360 initiative and assured the company of EPA's unflinching support to make the initiative successful.

A Research Officer with Waste 360 Environmental Management Services, Mr Prince Ntiamoah said the company had instituted Environmental Clubs in ten (10) private schools including the VRA International School at Aboadze, Terserk International School at Kweikuma and West Oxford International School at Fijai to ascertain from the students environmental issues bedeviling the schools for quick action.

He said this was not the first time the company had donated bins to institutions in two years of its existence, adding that Waste 360 as part of its corporate social responsibility, had donated same to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the Takoradi International School among others.

Mr Ntiamoah said his outfit in collaboration with the EPA, would continue to sensitize school children at a very tender age to be environmentally responsible.

Receiving the bin on behalf of the schools, the Head teacher at the Sekondi Presbyterian Primary, Madam Sarah Ennisson said the donation was timely as most of their litter bins were spoilt and pleaded for more bins to meet the increasing demand of the school.

She said with a population of 1,500 including the Junior High School, the quantum of waste generated by the school children was quite unbearable.

The head teacher at the Nana Nketsia Primary school, Mr Amankwa Asare Listowel was grateful to the EPA and Waste 360 as the only litter bin in the school was spoilt.

All the other school heads were grateful to the waste management company and EPA for the initiative but pleaded for more litter bins to contain waste and ensure that hygienic conditions in the schools were not compromised.

