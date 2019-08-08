news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Apinkra (Ash), Aug 8. GNA – Mr Frank Dankwah, the Chief Executive of Franjoy Royal Ventures, a business entity in Kumasi, has sponsored the skill training of 200 people in soap and detergent making at Apinkra in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti.

The training programme, organized by Life Builders Support Network (LBSN) an NGO, aimed at equipping the beneficiaries with the appropriate skills to make them self-employable and start their own businesses to enhance their livelihoods.

The benefactor, a native of Apinkra, told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the venue for the training that, it was part of an initiative to provide alternative sources of income for the unemployed especially the youth.

He said the training programme held under the theme “building our community together”, was also a deliberate effort to empower the youth with employable skills that would make them self-reliant and dissuade them from indulging in social vices.

Mr Dankwa said as part of initiatives to improve the living conditions of the people, he together with Kingdom Sake Missions (KSM), an NGO based in the United Stated of America (USA), had constructed a mechanized borehole for the community.

The organization is also planning to construct a hospital in the community next year.

He charged the beneficiaries to put the skills acquired into practice to improve their living conditions.

Mr Gershon Appiah Danquah, lead facilitator of the training programme, said LBSN had targeted about one million people across the country by 2020.

These would receive skill acquisition training in the production of beads, foods and beverages, cosmetics, home care products, ICT as well as marketing, as part of efforts to reduce poverty in rural communities.

Nana Agyei Sikapa, Benkumhene of Apinkra, advised the trainees to put the skills into practice and work hard to start and grow their own businesses.

He called on individuals and organizations, especially well-to-do citizens from the town to come and assist in the development of the community.

Ms Roberta Aboagyewaa 22, and Ms Evelyn Asare, 21 on behalf of their colleagues pledged to work with skills to enable them become financially self-reliant.

