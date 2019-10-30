news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Mr Kafui Kanyi, the Ho Regional Manager, and Mrs Christabel Addo, an Editor, both of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), last night swept two awards respectively, for the online category of the Merck Foundation’s national media recognition awards.

They were each awarded a plaque, a certificate of recognition and cash prizes, to serve as motivation for their active participation towards effective public awareness and breaking of the stigma surrounding infertility in Ghana and globally.

Their feature articles headlined: The “happiness” in Childlessness; and “Infertility, a social construction in many cultures”, were selected by the context Committee for the first and third places respectively in the ‘online category’ of the ‘Merck More than a Mother’ national media awards instituted in 2018.

Dr Rasha Kelej, the Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, was assisted by Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, and other First Ladies from some African countries, to present the prizes to the GNA reporters, and also other award winners in the Print and Multimedia categories.

The ceremony also saw the rewarding of winners of the music video on infertility, and fashion segments of the ‘Merck More than a Mother’ competition in Ghana.

Dr Kelej commended the Ghanaian media for their ‘impressive and the highly competitive reportage,’ saying if sustained, the efforts being made to address, ignorance, stigma, and abuses that infertile women and men suffer within African communities and others globally, would be achieved.

The ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ initiative is aimed at empowering infertile women through access to information, education and health and by changing mind-sets.

The initiative also supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe and effective fertility care. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention and management.

GNA