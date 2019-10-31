news, story, article

By GNA Reporter



Accra, Oct. 31, GNA - Two editors of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi and Christabel Addo, have won the Merck Foundation’s national media awards for their articles on infertility.

They were rewarded with plaques, certificates and cash, at a ceremony in Accra, attended by Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and her counterparts from other African countries.

Mr. Kanyi’s feature on: “The happiness in childlessness; and infertility, a social construction in many cultures” was adjudged the best in the ‘print category’, while that of Mrs. Addo, placed third in the ‘online category’.

The ‘Merck More than a Mother National Media Awards’ was instituted last year, as part of the campaign to end the stigmatization of people living with infertility.

Winners of music video on infertility and the fashion segment of the ‘Merck More than a Mother’ competition’, were also presented with prizes at the event.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, applauded the Ghanaian media for what she termed as “their impressive and the highly competitive reportage,” and asked that this was sustained to address the ignorance, stigma and abuse that infertile women and men suffer in the society.

The ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ initiative aims at empowering infertile women through access to information, education and health and by changing mind-sets.

The initiative has also been supporting governments to put in place policies to enhance access to regulated, safe and effective fertility care.

It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertility as well as the prevention and management of the condition.

