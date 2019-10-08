news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Karaga (N/R), Oct. 08, GNA – Two dams constructed at Pishigu and Tong in the Karaga District of the Northern Region, under the One-Village One-Dam, have broken their banks thereby spilling water.

The strong current of the water entering the dams forced portions of the heaped sand and clay, meant to contain the water, to give way creating a huge outlet for the spillage.

After touring the two dams the Ghana News Agency observed that even though the rains were still coming, the dams could not hold and store the water and that could affect service to the communities, especial during the dry season.

When contacted Mr Alhassan Yabdow, the District Chief Executive, acknowledged the state of the dams and said they suffered some defects for which the contractors would be brought back to site to repair after the rainy season.

Checks by the GNA indicated that the Karaga Assembly was not involved in the planning and execution processes.

An official, who pleaded anonymity, said in future the Assembly would ensure that dams constructed met high quality standards to serve the needs of the people.

