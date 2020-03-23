news, story, article

By Regina Atule, GNA



Busunu (S/R), March 23, GNA - Two mechanised boreholes have been installed and commissioned at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region to provide potable water to residents of the area.

The project, funded by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, aims at enhancing water supply in the people.

Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, the West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, who inaugurated the facility at Busunu, said government through the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives would continue to provide drinkable water to the people as it was key in improving lives.





Mr Jibril touched on the water crisis in the Municipality and gave the assurance that government was determined to address the situation as it planned, by constructing more boreholes to serve the needs of residents.

He urged residents to maintain the installed boreholes to help serve them for a long time.

Assembly Member for Busunu Electoral Area, Mr Thomas Dari Osman, who described the intervention as timely and appropriate, expressed gratitude to government for the initiative.

GNA