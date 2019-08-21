news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA

Tema Aug. 21, GNA - The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has given monetary assistance to Persons Living With Disability (PWDs) to enhance their livelihoods.

The monetary disbursement to the PWDs is the Assembly’s maiden venture to assist them to go to school, set up businesses, etc., as part of the New Patriotic Party Government’s desire to help them sharpen their professional skills and general welfare.

In a pre-disbursement speech, on Tuesday at the forecourt of TWMA, Batsona, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs. Adwoa Amoako, indicated that, “Physical limitations should rather serve as a fuel for determination to live independently and prove to society that people with physical disabilities can participate fully and actively in life.”

“Some may argue that, sitting in a wheel chair implies giving up completely, but it’s a matter of choice,” Mrs. Amoako said, inspiring them to rise up to their challenges.

She informed that the provision of financial assistance to the PWDs was to ensure that the vulnerable in society were assisted to build capacities to enhance the productivity of society, and therefore asked them to put the funds to the best use to “create a compass of meaning in our lives.”

She indicated that her administration would continue to support the less privileged within the Municipality by distributing resources to all equitably.

Mrs. Amoako informed that in its bid to improve the lives of PWDs within the municipality, the Assembly would distribute orthopedic chairs to all autistic children before the end of this month and. empower them with income generating skills.

“Having recognized that disability need not be an obstacle to success, we are also distributing wheel chairs to some of them to make them cross bridges and challenges that they cannot overcome,” she added.

The Head of the Department of Social Protection and Community Development of the TWMA, Mrs. Clara Sowah, said the need to empower PWDs socio-economically and to reintegrate them into the wider society was crucial to the vision of the Department and the TWMA.

Mrs. Sowah indicated that the Assembly would promote the well-being of PWDs by “mainstreaming them by an enhanced human resource development plan to enable them contribute their quota to societal development.”

The first batch of disbursement covered 43 beneficiaries, 24 males and 19 females, with various disabilities including the physically challenged, visually impairment, and the intellectually challenged.

The GH¢67,500.00 to be disbursed is part of three per cent of the Assembly’s share of the Common Fund to be allocated to PWDs.

GNA