By James Amoh Jnr, GNA

Tema West, March 24, GNA - The Tema West Municipal Assembly on Monday fumigated local markets and lorry stations as one of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the Municipality.

The exercise is part of a national disinfection exercise being spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

At 0600 hours, personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and fumigators from Zoomlion Company Limited undertook commenced the exercise.

More than twenty sprayers and 40 gallons of Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Hypochloride were dispatched for the exercise which witnessed some curious by-standers and residents defying the caution from officials and the possible effects of the chemicals, to observe the exercise.

As directed by Government, through the MLGRD, traders at the Texpo, Adjei Kojo, Klagon, Community Two and Five markets closed their businesses to allow for an uninterrupted fumigation exercise but were hoping to return to normal business on Tuesday, March 24.

Military personnel from Michel Camp near Tema, were deployed to assist the TWMA officials to ensure that traders complied with the directive to close up their stores and stalls.

Mrs Adjoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who was accompanied by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Charles K. Opoku and other officials of the Assembly, speaking to the GNA at separate locations, called on Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the guidelines and precautionary measures including social distancing to lessen the spread of the virus.

She expressed confidence that with the measures government had put in place, the devastating impact of the outbreak would be surmounted and life would return to normal.

She stressed on the need for traders to ensure proper hand washing, personal hygiene and safe waste management.

