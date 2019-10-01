news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Sakumono (GAR), Oct 1, GNA - The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has organized free health screening for the aged in commemoration of the International Day for Older Persons.

The programme served as a platform for more than 100 pensionable persons from the Sakumono village to access free screening for malaria, hypertension, eye diseases, and blood sugar level as well as Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) and breast examination.

Mrs Clara Sowah, Director, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Tema West Municipality, told the Ghana News Agency that the maiden programme would also be used to gather data on the aged in the community and its environs.

Mrs Sowah stated that the theme for the celebration was; “A journey to age equality, ” drawing the need for the community, families and stakeholders to treat the aged with respect and dignity in their localities.

She said her outfit realized that a number of the aged often contacted them on issues and therefore found it expedient to educate them on health issues as well as provide them with the screening and drugs and when necessary, refer them to hospitals for further checks.

She said older persons were vulnerable in society and they often had age related sicknesses adding that some of them became hard to hear and see as they advance in age, a situation that made it difficult for them to cope with some life situations.

The Director cautioned people against branding the aged as witches and worrisome but rather cater and care for them.

She assured that after the programme, her outfit would ensure that all older persons in the community were either enrolled on the National Health Insurance Scheme or have their status renewed to ensure free health care at all times.

Participants received health talk on hypertension and mental health as well as healthy food items from health officials from the Tema Polyclinic and the Department of Agriculture, TWMA, respectively.

Madam Mary Osei Boabeng, a beneficiary of the screening, commended the Assembly for the initiative saying, “I have never seen or participated in anything like this before, I thank them for screening us, as I grow old I have problems with my eyes, ears,my knees. I also struggle to remember events”.

GNA