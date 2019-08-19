news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Aug. 19, GNA - The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has acquired logistics to enable its officers discharge their duties effectively.

The items include 80 conference room chairs, public address system, a lectern and two pickup vehicles.

The Toyota Hilux and Nissan Hardbody cost GH¢382,000.00 while the others amounted to GH¢30,114.92.

Prior to the acquisition, the Assembly, which was inaugurated in March 2018, rented chairs for Assembly meetings while managing with few logistics inherited from its mother assembly, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, presenting the items to Mr Charles Kwabena Opoku, Coordinating Director of the Assembly, said her outfit followed legally laid down procurement procedures.

Mrs Amoako noted that the vehicles would be used for revenue mobilization and development control checks activities in the Municipality.

She urged officials of the Assembly to put the items to good use while discharging their duties efficiently, effectively and professionally.

Mr Opoku, on his part, gave the assurance that employees would be diligent to realize the purpose of the purchased logistics adding that they would be properly maintained.

GNA