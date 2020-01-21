news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Akoon (W/R), Jan 21, GNA - A twenty-two-year-old apprentice met his untimely death, when a Toyota Corolla taxi cab with registration number WR 2343-18 crashed him at Akoon in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Tarkwa Divisional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei, said on Saturday January 18, this year, at about 2300 hours, one Anthony Blay a resident of Akoon, a suburb of Tarkwa, reported at the Tarkwa Police Post that on the same day at about 1700 hours, his younger brother Rolland Blay, now deceased was riding his bicycle on the Tarkwa-Takoradi road.

He indicated that a Mazda Demio taxi cab with registration number GR 5590-13 driven by Ayeh Isaiah Kwesi suddenly stopped for a passenger to alight and in the process the door hit Roland and he fell.

Mr Osei said while the deceased was attempting to get on his feet the driver in charge of the Toyota Corolla taxi cab, John Andoh crashed him.

The deceased sustained injuries and was sent to the Apinto government hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival, he added.

Mr Osei noted that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the same hospital morgue for postmortem.

The police are however investigating the incident and both drivers have been detained to assist them, he emphasized.

