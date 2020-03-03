news, story, article

Accra, March 3, GNA - Mr Edward Kwabi, the Head of Political News and Editor at Media General, operators of TV3 and other news channels has passed on, family members have said.



Confirming the death on Tuesday a family member, said Mr Kwabi passed on Monday night at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he was on admission receiving treatment for a short ailment.

Mr Kwabi, who was in his thirties leaves behind a wife and three children.

He was among the presidential press corps involved in a deadly accident in August, 2015 which led to the death of a young Ghanaian Times journalist Samuel Nuamah.

He joined the Media General company in September, 2012 as a broadcast journalist having previously done his internship and national service with the company.

He played various roles in the newsroom including; producing news bulletins and events and serving as the news anchor for TV3 late night news, News@10.

In 2017, when the company underwent restructuring, Mr Kwabi was made an Editor.

Speaking on the demise of his former employee, Mr Abrahim Asare, the General Manager in charge of News described the late Kwabi as ambitious, passionate and a hardworking man.

“Eddy was one of the most hardworking producers, I have met; very passionate about his work and very ambitious. He was an excellent producer, especially of live events,” Mr Asare, said of the late Kwabi.

Mr Kwabi was made the Head of Political Desk of the synergized Media General newsroom a year ago having demonstrated the ability and experience for the post.

GNA