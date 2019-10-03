news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA - Tullow Ghana Limited has donated a cheque of $20,000 to the Chance for Childhood Project in support of Street Girls in Accra.

The project, which is being carried out in partnership with Street Girls Aid is aimed at transforming the lives of street girls in order to ensure that they live independent and fulfilling lives.

Mr Nixon Amoah-Awuah, the Human Resource Manager of Tullow Ghana Limited, said the gesture was part of the company’s commitment to giving back to communities within which they operate.

“Tullow Ghana is happy to be a part of this life transforming activity of equipping less privileged girls so they can do more for themselves, their families and the society at large. It is our goal to constantly give back to the communities within which we operate”, he said.

He noted that the decision to give towards the project was agreed on by all employees after appreciating the plight of girls living on the streets.

Mr Amoah-Awuah said “Every year, Tullow employees embark on a charity challenge where we look at a number of activities that charity organisations are embarking on and then select, which one we will support.

This year, we wanted to give support to girls living on the streets. Employees of Tullow today are giving this cheque from our share of the charity fund, to support Chance for Childhood’s Initiative towards supporting street girls. We hope to hear more positive stories from the girls in the future concerning how far they have come and how much their lives have improved”.

Mr Adam Abdul-Ghaffar, the Country Representative for Chance for Childhood, expressed gratitude to Tullow Ghana Limited for the donation and appealed to other corporate institutions to come to support the less privileged in society.

Chance for Childhood is a charity working in Africa to support the most vulnerable children, such as street children, disabled children, children affected by conflict and children in prisons.

GNA