news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Sept. 19, GNA – Tullow is focusing more on Africa in its broader and new vision of ensuring sustainability and progress in its operations.

Mrs Cynthia Lumor, the Director of External Affairs at Tullow Ghana, said the company recognised the important role stakeholder engagements played in doing good business in Africa and Ghana in particular, hence the frequent consultations to make informed decisions.

“As a result, Tullow Ghana usually embarks on effective collaboration with chiefs and traditional authorities who are the custodians of the land we operate on,” she said.



Mrs Lumor said this at a short meeting with the media after an engagement with the traditional leaders and other stakeholders in the Western Region to update them on happenings in the industry and solicit their support for the way forward.

She described Tullow as a respectable and valuable company in the oil and gas supply chain, and said it was doing great in terms of production, stakeholder engagement and exploration.

GNA