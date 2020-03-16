news, story, article

Accra, March 16, GNA -The Trades Union Congress (Ghana) has asked all unions to work closely with their employers to put in place the necessary measures or arrangements to ensure that workers are fully protected from the coronavirus.



It has urged all employers to grant leave to workers who need to be home to care for their children until schools re-open and also allow workers who could work from home to do so as a means of minimizing interactions at workplaces.

This was in a news statement signed by Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

“We appreciate the effort Government is making to protect all Ghanaians and foreign residents in the country. We would like to draw Government’s attention to the prisons because we all know that our prisons are overcrowded,” it said.

The statement advised workers to rely only on official sources for information on the coronavirus disease.

Following the confirmation of six cases of the coronavirus disease in the country, the government has placed a ban on all public gatherings, including; conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events.

While businesses and other workplaces continue to operate, they should observe enhanced hygiene procedures.

