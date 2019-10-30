news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Sekondi, Oct. 30, GNA - Madam Naadu Lartey, Head of Legal at the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has stressed the need for the informal sector to be well managed to enable them to contribute more to the economy of the country.

According to her, the informal sector, which holds a chunk of businesses across the country, often had to grapple with issues of security, space allocation in the various markets, congestion, sanitation, fee fixing and fires, which affected their day to day businesses and may hamper the achievement of SDG eight, which articulate decent work for everyone.

Madam Lartey, who said this during a TUC/Fredrich-Erbert-Stiftung and the Informal Economy Stakeholder meetings in Sekondi, indicated that, the engagement of the selected assemblies was therefore to find a common platform of addressing such issues and to make that sector more viable.

"We are dreaming of an organised informal sector just like the formal sector we have now".

She said the TUC after identifying the challenges was leading the process of building the power of the informal sector workers, link them with the various subcommittees in the assemblies for a collaborative effect.

Brother Enoch Bio, the General Secretary, Union of Informal Workers Association, said the objective was to deepen the social dialogue process of engagement of the informal economy workers within the assemblies.

Already, an MOU had been developed for review by the participating assemblies before its adoption as a working document between the informal sector and the assemblies.

A committee had also been inaugurated to ensure an effective liaison between the sector players and the assemblies.

