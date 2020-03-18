news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Mar 18, GNA - The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has officially announced the death of the Paramount Chief of Tema, Nii Adjei Kraku II.

Announcing the death to the Ghana News Agency, Nii Amarh Somponu II, Tema Shipi, said arrangements for the funeral rites would be made public as soon as possible.

Nii Shipi said in line with the solemn observation of the passing of the Tema Paramount Chief and the precautionary measures against the COVID-19, the Traditional Council had suspended this year’s Kplejoo festival which was to take place on March 27, 2020 to next year.

He said the elders had met with leaders of the various Kple groups and family heads to ensure strict adherence to the directives from the Council and that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on public gatherings and religious activities.

He indicated that due to the death of Tema Mantse they were unable to perform some needed activities towards the festival adding that the TTC also did not apply for a pass from the relevant state institutions as they normally do before the celebrations.

The TTC therefore ordered all groups to desist from engaging in any public activities including their usual procession adding that they had informed the Police to arrest and deal with any person who would go contrary to the directives stressing that the situation was now a national security one.

“Corona Virus is real so everyone must strictly adhere to the preventive measures for self protection and prevent the spread of the disease,” he added.

GNA