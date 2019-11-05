news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Nov. 05, GNA - The chiefs of Tsito in the Ho West District of the Volta Region have denied claims by the Adontenhene of the Peki Traditional Area that Togbe Gobo Dake XII, Fiaga of Tsito had acted in contempt of the Supreme Court’s hearing on a land dispute between the two traditional areas.

Togbe Ayim Mordey VI, at a press conference at Peki-Avetile on Friday, alleged that the Chief of Tsito, on Sunday, 15 September 2019, led a delegation to Dededo, a community on the disputed land to announce that the ruling, slated for Nov. 06, 2019, would favour Tsito.

The Peki Paramountcy said Togbe Gobo Dake asked the community to “contribute” funds to the Tsito Awudome Stool towards the celebration of the coming victory and to enable contributors get portions of the disputed land.

Togbe Mordey said the actions of the Tsito chiefs was “contemptuous”, and called on the Chief Justice to establish an enquiry into the mater.

Togbe Gobo Dake, in a rejoinder addressed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the allegations were “mere fabrications”.

“The attention of the Chiefs and people of Tsito has been drawn to the Ghana News Agency publication on Sunday, 3rd November 2019 and issued by the Adontehene of the Peki Traditional Area and the Chief of Peki Avetile, Togbe Ayim Mordey VI, accusing the chiefs and elders of Tsito of contemptuous behaviour.

“We categorically deny all the contents of the publication as mere fabrications and designed to create disaffection toward the chiefs and people of Tsito Awudome.

“We therefore urge the public to treat the said publication with the utmost contempt that it deserves”, Togbe Gobo Dake stated.

Mr Kweku Adom, spokesperson for Togbe Gobo Dake told the GNA that the Chief was not at Dededo on the said day.

“He did not go there on that particular day. He never asked them to contribute any money for any outcome. How can we pre-empt any outcome?

“We are law abiding people. The matter is before the Supreme Court and we would respect whatever decision is given.

“We (Tsito and Peki) are cousins and respect each other. We remain committed to bringing peace and development, and we will never do anything to disturb the peace. We hope our compatriots would behave same,” Mr Adom said.

GNA