news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Tongo (U/E) Feb. 24, GNA – The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang has appealed to Members of Parliament to tread cautiously on issues concerning the construction of the Pwalugu Multi-purpose Dam.

“We have heard of some Members of Parliament are expressing concerns about the project.”

He appealed to them to tread cautiously so as not to cause any stalling of the project for the second time since it stands to benefit farmers in both the Upper East and the North-East Regions as well as generate electricity to add to the national grid for the benefit of the entire nation.

He said the project, which had three components; hydroelectric, solar and irrigation came with a huge cost and noted that “We must all therefore keep that in mind in our pronouncements about the costs of the project.”

The Paramount Chief, who is also a Member of the Council of State for the Upper East Region, and Board Chairman of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), made the appeal at a grand durbar of chiefs and people of the Talensi Traditional Area known as “Tengmaalug Laong.”

“Tengmaalug Laong,” which literally means ‘gather to develop,’ is an annual occasion that affords all chiefs within the Talensi Traditional Area the opportunity to gather and discuss the development of the Talenteng (Talensi land).

According to the Tongraan, “no two dams of equal output situated at different places will cost the same because the topography of the sites plays a major role in the total cost. Our dam is no more a single purpose dam as it was proposed in time past.”

He thanked government for taking steps to ensure that the construction of the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam came to reality.

The Paramount Chief also appealed to mining companies in the Traditional area to continue to improve upon their operations and foster the mutual development of the area and the companies as well.

“I will particularly commend the Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited for the professional manner in which it is carrying out the processes that would lead to its full operations in the near future,” he said.

Madam Tangoba Abayege, the Upper East Regional Minister gave the assurance that government would not be disrupted by any means to give what was due the good people of the Talensi Traditional Area.





“You are going to witness a lot of infrastructural projects such as health and educational facilities, good roads and warehouses to make this Traditional Area assume its rightful place.”

The durbar attracted some members of the Council of State, Board Members of TOR, leadership of some political parties in the Region, heads of departments, some District Chief Executives and the media.

GNA