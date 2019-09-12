news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - Ghana Road Transport Operators on Thursday announced that transport fares would go up by 10 per cent effective Monday, 16th September.

A statement jointly signed by Mr Kwame Kuma, National Chairman of Ghana Private Road Transport Union and Mr John Benyawoh, National Chairman for Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council said the decision was informed by the increasing fuel prices.

It said the price surge was to take care of various components that go into the running of commercial service.

The statement said the fares covered road transport operations including; Intra-city, Intercity and shared taxis.

It urged members of the transport operators to comply with the new fares and post the fare list at the loading terminals to avoid confrontation with travelers.

The statement also appealed to the public to co-operate for the successful implementation of the new fares.

GNA