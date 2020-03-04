news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Akosombo, March 4, GNA – LMI Holdings, a Ghanaian industrial conglomerate, has begun consultation on the Trans Volta Logistics Project to enlighten stakeholders on the project.

The project, which is being implemented in line with Ghana’s laws and policies is expected to position the Tema Port as the leading transit hub in West Africa and enhance revenue mobilization for Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Mr Kojo Aduhene, Chief Executive Officer, LMI Holdings, stated at a stakeholder’s consultation at Akosombo that the project was an initiative of LMI, to develop a logistics corridor for the transportation of goods from Tema Port, Ghana, all the way north to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

He said the project consists of two containers ports as Mpakadan and Debre, a 400KM freight barge route from Mpakadan in the South to Debre in the Savana Region, and logistics and industrial park at Debre, customs and warehouses.

He said the $200 million project was expected to provide competitive freight transportation linking the Port of Tema to Northern Ghana and beyond, using existing inland waterway of Lake Volta.

“The project is estimated to cost a total of $200 million, including marine assets, $40 million, port infrastructure $60 million, bulk fuel infrastructure $50 million, and access infrastructure $50 million,” he said.

Mr Aduhene said it also formed part of the 1000 kilometre logistic chain, unlocking the Sahel during cross border trade and regional integration.

“The project is in its early development with ongoing engagements with the Environmental Protection Agency, regarding environmental impact assessment and permits as well as Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Volta River Authority regarding a concession agreement,” he said.

He said the project would serve as a catalyst for industrialisation of the North/Sahel with the potential to stimulate value added manufacturing in textiles, fruits and meat processing, drive cross border trade and regional integration, reduce costs in annual road repairs by government, decrease traffic congestion and air pollution in urban centres.

Expected to be completed in 2023, Mr Aduhene added that it would create direct and indirect employment opportunities for people in communities around the project site, service providers and manufacturers of inputs as well as individuals with specialised skills across the country.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, commended LMI and its partners for bringing such a project to their door steps, saying the forum was long overdue as it will help the traditional leaders and other stakeholders along the project route to understand and appreciate it.

He said the forum would also offer the project team the opportunity to appreciate any possible concerns of the stakeholders and adopt appropriate mechanism to address it.

He however urged the LMI to furnish his outfit with the time lines for the project and called on the people of Akwamu to embrace and support the project wholeheartedly for it to succeed.

LMi Holdings is a Ghanaian industrial conglomerate with over $300 million in assets and interests in construction, industrial property, industrial utilities and logistics.

