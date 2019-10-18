news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, Oct. 18, GNA - There were spontaneous firing of musketries in Sunyani in the early hours of Friday, as thousands of mourners thronged the Bono Regional capital to observe the one-week funeral rite of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II.

Nana Puduo II, 64, who ruled for 47 as the years as the Paramount Queen (Omanhemaa) of the Sunyani Traditional Area, died at the Sunyani Regional Hospital on August 1, 2019 of an undisclosed ailment.

Amidst drumming and dancing, traditional warriors were sighted at most places in the Sunyani township, following their chiefs as they headed towards the funeral ground at the ‘Asonomu’ Palace at Asufufu,, a suburb in Sunyani, whilst displaying their shooting prowess to scare onlookers.

The regional capital turned "black" as at 0600 hours as mourners from all walks of life crowded the town to console Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief (Omanhene) of Sunyani Traditional Area and the chief mourner.

Traditional leaders from other paramouncies were not left out of the celebration as they spiced the funeral grounds with cultural displays.

Dressed in traditional regalia, the chiefs and queens mostly carried in palanquins displayed their dancing prowess to cheer their subjects at the venue for the event.

Some of the chief mourners told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the one week rite observation of the late Queen was worthwhile.

"Nana Nyamaa was an architect of peace and we will forever remember her for that. Her 47 year reign as Queen of Sunyani brought total unity and social cohesion among the entire people of Sunyani", Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene of Sunyani, said.

