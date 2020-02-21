news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Kpetoe (V/R), Feb. 21, GNA – Mr Louis Toboh, the Deputy Volta Regional Statistician, has called on traditional leaders to come on board and ensure the success of the upcoming 2020 Population and House Census (PHC).

He said the exercise, aimed at getting everybody counted for the country to obtain accurate and reliable data that would inform her developmental plans and needed the support of custodians of the land.

Mr Toboh was speaking at the inauguration of the Agotime-Ziope District Census Implementation Committee (DCIC) at Kpetoe, the District Capital.

The eight-member Committee is made up of the District Coordinating Director, the District Census Officer, the District Information Officer and the District Director of Education.

The rest are the District Director of Health, the District Director of National Commission for Civic Education, the District Statistical Officer and a representative of the Traditional Council.

He said the census night would be on June 28, 2020, while the main enumeration would take place on June 29, 2020, and called on the citizenry to cooperate with the Implementation Committee so they could successfully discharge their duties.

Mr. Augustus Kwaku Awity, Agotime – Ziope District Coordinating Director, said the District also needed to own the census to serve as governance tool, required to ensure good governance in the District and asked the people to make themselves accessible for the census, especially during field enumeration.

“Bad census data is an affront to the people of this district and a disservice to our people since resources would be misallocated, ”he said.

GNA