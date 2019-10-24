news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Pungu-Manchoro (U/E), Oct. 24, GNA -Traditional authorities have been called to join efforts in the fight against corruption by using their platforms to sensitize their respective communities on the dangers associated with corruption and its effects on our development efforts.

Madam Felicia Ajongbah, the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in charge of the Kassena Nankana Municipal, made the call at a community durbar held at Pungu Manchoro in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal of the Upper East Region.

The community durbar, held to deliberate on Public Accountability and Environmental Governance, was organized by the Commission and brought together various stakeholders including chiefs, opinion leaders and the people of Pungu-Manchoro traditional area.

The sensitization forum formed part of the Public Accountability Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (ARAP) project being executed by the Commission with funding support from the European Union (EU).

The Municipal Director said as custodians of the land, chiefs had influence and trust and could use their various platforms to fight corruption.

Madam Ajongbah said the Commission was mandated to educate, advocate, campaign and lobby to increase accountability and reduce corruption in the country.

The Municipal Director also advised the citizenry to avoid activities that degrade the environment.

“Attempts to address environmental degradation have led to the issuing of various declarations and laws at both international and local levels to ensure sustainable development across the world”, she said.

She said the 1992 constitution, the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP), the National environmental Action Plan (NEAP) and the Environmental and sanitation policy (ESP) were some of the legal and policy documents that make provisions for sustainable management of the environment in the country.

“Such environmental laws will remain unenforceable if officials in the country are corrupt”, she said.

She cautioned the participants on the need to avoid open defecation, indiscriminate waste disposal and bush burning among others.

Mr Abdul Gafaru Issahaku, the Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, said the nation has many laws against corruption including the Whistle Blowers Act.

He said the only way the canker could be discouraged would be for all stakeholders to assist the law enforcement agencies by reporting corrupt practices to anti-corruption agencies such as the CHRAJ, Police, Legal Aid, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Office of the Special Prosecutor, the traditional councils and Attorney Generals Department for investigation and prosecution.

