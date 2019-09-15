news, story, article

Wa, Spet. 15, GNA – Traditional authorities have been urged to distance themselves from partisan politics in order to strongly speak their minds against corruption in society and issues affecting the environment.

The call, which would also safeguard the sanctity of the traditional institution was made by participants of a regional stakeholder’s focus group discussion on accountability and environmental governance organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Wa.

The 50 participants comprising 33 males and 17 females were drawn from various organisations and institutions including the Ghana Youth Federation, Faith Based Organisations (FBOs), the security services, Assembly and Unit Committee members, Ghana Education Service (GES), Beauticians Association, Political Parties, and the Traditional authorities.

The rest were the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Legal Aid, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Women and Youth Groups as well as other Decentralized Departments.

The accountability and environmental governance focus group discussion is an activity under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP); an agreement between the European Union and the Government of Ghana signed in May 2019.

The NCCE, which is leading the implementation is expected to campaign, advocate, and lobby for increased accountability to reduce corruption in Ghana as well as sensitise the general public on legal regimes related to public accountability through the application of whistle blowing.

Madam Patience Sally Kumah, the Upper West Regional Director of NCCE noted that public accountability and environmental governance were critical issues for the survival and development of any nation.

Mr Sebastian Ziem, an Official of CHRAJ noted that corruption was an obstacle to the realisation of all human rights, adding that it limited the ability of the state to garner revenue and spend on the needs of its citizens.

“Acts of corruption diverts funds intended for investment in public services, erodes the rule of law, distorts justice systems, interfere with political processes and affects the delivery of public services”, he said.

