Tamale, Sept. 13, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism Art and Culture has presented assorted drinks and GHC5,000 cash to support the Fire (Bugum) festival celebrated by Dagombas and other ethnic groups in Northern Ghana

The presentation took place at the Gulkpe Naa and Dakpema palaces in Tamale.

Alhaji Hakeem Ismail, the Northern Regional Manager of GTA, who presented the items, said the gesture was to support and promote tourism, culture and Arts in the country.

He said the festival was one of the celebrations cherished in northern Ghana, and expressed worry that not much had been done to promote it.

“The Tourism Ministry and GTA are committed to promoting tourism, art and culture in the region to attract tourists and investors and also to help create job opportunities for the youth to reduce unemployment,” he said.

Alhaji Ismail said in the coming years, the GTA would add innovative programmes that would make the celebration more colourful, interesting and attractive.

He said Tamale had become one of the fastest growing cities in Ghana and a hub for tourism, and that, there was the need to put in place the necessary measures to attract more tourists to the region.

He appealed to traditional rulers and Assemblies to corporate with the GTA and the Tourism Ministry to make the region an attractive place for tourists to visit, adding “this will help generate revenue for the nation”.

The Chief of Tamale, Gulkpe Naa, Alhassan Abdulai, commended the GTA and the Ministry for the kind gesture and gave the assurance that traditional authorities in Dagbon would collaborate with them to promote tourism, art and culture.

