By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct 15, GNA - The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has congratulated all Ghanaian artistes who participated and won awards in the 2019 BET Hip Hop held in Atlanta and the Ghana Music Awards (GMA’s) UK held in London.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday in Accra, it made particular reference to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, for excelling in these events, and making Ghana proud.

“The Ministry would like to congratulate Sarkodie, for being the best and first artiste to receive an award in the newly created category in the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards at the Atlanta Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, USA.”

It said indeed Sarkodie had been recognized on various occasions namely in 2012, 2014 and 2015 where he was nominated for Best International Act and won it together with the Nigerian musician, Whizkid.

“He also has over 81 awards and 148 nominations to his credit, and won the Best Music Video of the Year – “I can’t let it go” at the just ended event in London. The 2019 Atlanta award, received barely three days ago, has come to add on to his impressive laurels, for which we are proud of him.”

The releases also acknowledged, the dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, for emerging as the Artiste of the Year at the 2019 GMAs UK, bringing home three awards namely the artiste of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year and the Popular song of the Year – “I know My Level” which made him the biggest at the event held in London.

The dancehall king also has three other awards to his credit namely the Nigerian Entertainment Award for African Artistes - 2014, the Nigerian Entertainment Award for African Male Artistes of the Year - 2016 (Non Nigerian Category) and the City People Entertainment Award for Ghana Musician of the Year (Male Category) -2016.

It also congratulated other artistes for the various awards they received and the GMA’s UK and for their contributions to the Ghana music industry.

They include Burna Boy, who picked the African artiste of the year, King Promise Ft. Mugeez & Sarkodie, best collaboration of the year – CCTV, Eshun, best female vocalist of the year, Wiyaala, best Ghanaian international touring act, - R2bees, best group of the year, Akwaboah, best male vocalist of the year, Amamre Cultural Troupe, Ghanaian traditional/cultural act, and Koda, gospel artiste of the year.

The rest are Evangelist I.K. Aning, gospel song of the year, Bobolebobo, Kuami Eugene, highlife artiste of the year and highlife song of the year, Medikal, hiplife artiste of the year and hiplife song of the year, and Possi Gee, producer of the year.

“The Government and people of Ghana, share in the joy and the glory that you bring first and foremost to yourselves and to Ghana. We see this as great feat, and an opportunity for our country to open up to the outside world and to attract many more tourists into the country using music. We say kudos to all of you and may the good Lord see you through all your future engagements.”

GNA