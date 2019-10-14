news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), has led some officials of the Ministry to inspect the site for the construction of 1.2 billion dollar marine drive tourism investment project.



The iconic project is to be a game-changer in turning the fortunes of tourism in Ghana, thereby improving on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The project, being undertaken by the MoTAC, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), is expected to create 36,000 jobs during the first phase and subsequently engage about 150,000 skilled and unskilled personnel upon completion.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi expressed satisfaction that the project, which began during President Kwame Nkrumah’s era, would be realised given the unwavering commitment by President Akufo-Addo to better the lot of Ghanaians.

She charged the team responsible for the execution of the project to live up to their call and be part of history as far as the implementation was concerned.

She indicated that many investors in the hospitality industry were showing huge interest in the project due to its prospects.

Mr Kwame Attah Acheampong, the Managing Director of the Attaché Construction Firm Limited, one of the Anchor developers on the project, stressed that work was steadily on course, since most of the structures on site had been cleared to pave way for construction.

Mr Frederick Frimpong, the Project Coordinator, indicated that about 80 per cent of the site clearing had been executed after which construction would start.

Its overall objective was to decongest Accra City Centre, re-instate land for a befitting status of the Capital City, and attract investment in the City centre for businesses and leisure purposes.

It was first mooted in 1963, and in 2014, the then Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, took it a step further by getting Cabinet’s approval. But again, it stalled because of challenges with the allodia owners of the land.

Between 2002 and 2005, the late Minister of Tourism and Modernization of the Capital City, Mr Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey, also moved the project a step further by helping to put a design on paper and subsequently to chalk the current feat.

The project is anchored on the vision of changing the face of tourism in Ghana and when completed, was expected to feature Hotels, Restaurants, Amusement Parks, Cultural village, Recreational Centres, Malls and a Convention Centre.

It is expected to cover a total of 241 acres of land, which stretches from the Osu Christiansburg Castle to the Arts Centre in the Gamashie enclave, which is under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

A monument would be built in honour of the Big Six, for their significant contribution to the development of the country.

