By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – The Greater Accra branch of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) as part of activities to mark the 2020 National Chocolate Day, donated some chocolates and cocoa products to the La General Hospital.

About 200 bars of chocolate and other cocoa products were distributed to the in-patients. The gesture was a way of expressing love to the patients of the hospital, to make them have a feel of the celebration.

Mr Charles Obeng, GTA Greater Accra Regional Manager, said to mark National Chocolate Day, which coincides with the St. Valentine Day, the GTA in partners with the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) and COCOBOD, promote the consumption of chocolate, which is produced in Ghana.



He said cocoa was an essential part of Ghanaian story with its unique history and socio-economic benefit, adding that its health benefit cannot be over emphasized.

He said they were at the Hospital to distribute some chocolate and cocoa products to the in-patients especially the children, since they believed that giving out cocoa was the preferred gift for the celebration of valentine.

“We are excited to see the joyful expressions on their faces after receiving the chocolate, and this shows how chocolate can have a positive impact on the lives of people.

Mr Obeng urged all to celebrate the season of love by purchasing a bar of chocolate or any cocoa product for loved ones.

Dr Abena Tetteh, Acting Medical Superintendent, La General Hospital, receiving the items congratulated the GTA for their dedication and commitment over the years towards making chocolate a preferred gift for Valentine’s Day.

She expressed appreciation to the GTA for having the hospital and patients at heart, and for putting smiles on the faces of patients during this day of love.

The National Chocolate Day is celebrated to change the widely held perception of the promotion of immoral conducts among the youth most especially on Valentine’s Day.

Ghana rebranded it National Chocolate to promote the consumption of made in Ghana chocolate, with the main objective of boosting domestic tourism, promoting it consumption and other Cocoa based products.

The celebration of the day also aims at creating awareness for Ghanaians to appreciate the health benefits of Chocolate, and to promote Ghana as the preferred chocolate destination.

